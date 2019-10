Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police say a Tuesday fire at a Fred Meyer store in the Lake City neighborhood was set on purpose.

Emergency crews were called to the store in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters put out the fire and officials say no one was injured.

Detectives are going through the store's surveillance video to look for any suspects.

Northbound Lake City Way was closed between 130th and 135th streets while officials responded to the fire.