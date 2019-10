FORKS, Wash. — An overturned semi shut down US 101 about four miles south of Forks around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson, the truck had a tank that was carrying propane.

Hodgson said the highway was expected to be blocked until at least 1:30 p.m as crews work to remove the semi and tanker. US 101 was closed at Undi Road and Russell Road.

There are no reported leaks to the overturned propane tank on US 101 4 mi south of Forks. A Mutual Aid Hazmat team is on scene assessing how to safely upright the vehicle, then transfer the propane to another tank trailer. One residence within the closure area was evacuated. pic.twitter.com/lgLztMG5wF — Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) October 22, 2019