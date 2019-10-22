Major flood warning for Snoqualmie River at the Falls and Carnation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARNATION, Wash. -- There's a major flood warning in effect for some areas of the Snoqualmie River after heavy rains overnight.

This means widespread flooding is possible across large portions of the Snoqualmie Valley, according to the King County Flood Warning Center.

The National Weather Service reports that the Snoqualmie River has a chance to get into the top 10 flows of all time at Snoqualmie Falls. The current forecast is for a crest of just under 50,000 cubic feet per second, which would be the 11th highest flow.

At these flows, some areas of the Snoqualmie Valley could experience floodwaters with dangerous high velocities. Road closures are possible. The quick-flowing river is also carrying a lot of debris.

Lots of debris and trees in fast moving Snoqualmie River. Flood warning has been upgraded to Major for some areas including Carnation. #wawx #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/U079SnFYDK — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) October 22, 2019

The Tolt River, meanwhile, remains at a Phase 3 flood alert level. Road closures along the Tolt are also possible near Carnation.

Four-six inches of rain fell overnight in the Olympics and the Cascades.