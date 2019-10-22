Flooding from Skykomish River, May Creek soaks families in Gold Bar

GOLD BAR – Skykomish River was under a flooding warning through late Tuesday night. The river crested at 17.1 feet Tuesday morning, above the 15-foot flood stage. National Weather Service expected waters to recede that same day.

May Creek flows into Skykomish river. The creek was flooded by Wallace River and spilled into a neighborhood in Gold Bar.

Jeff McHeffy didn’t notice damage to his home, but the land around it was all under water from the flooded May Creek. He had to walk through his yard very carefully, since the creek was located in his backyard.

“One more step down here, you go down about a foot, and then another foot, then another foot and then you get dropped in,” said McHeffy. “You can see where the logs floated up. There was a lot of water flowing through here.”

Flood waters are moving FAST in Gold Bar. May Creek is overflowing due to a flooded Wallace River. There is also a Flood Warning for Skykomish River, which May Creek feeds into. People who live in this mobile home park say they haven’t seen flooding like this in about 7 years. pic.twitter.com/j0onKaY7pA — Franque Thompson (@FranqueThompson) October 22, 2019

Some of his neighbors said they were concerned about the high waters causing damage to their properties.

“I hope not. I’d hate to see a trailer get ruined,” said Orville E. Wetzel, who lived in the flooded Gold Bar neighborhood.

“This is not unusual. About every six or seven years it will come up like this,” said McHeffy. “If you know it’s coming. I mean, they forecasted it.”

Big rapids rushed through the flooded Skykomish River. Elaine Mung said it looked much different than the last time she visited the river with friends traveling from China.

“We just walked to that tree days before, but the water is here now,” said Mung.

Skykomish River near Gold Bar remains under a flood warning until late tonight ⚠️ The river crested at 17.1 feet today, two feet above flood stage. Communities in Index through Sultan will see flooding. First responders are advising people not to drive through high waters. pic.twitter.com/QGxFASwTGC — Franque Thompson (@FranqueThompson) October 22, 2019

National Weather Service said some roads in communities between Index and Sultan would be flooded. First responders strongly advised people not to drive through high waters.