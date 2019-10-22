Watch a special edition of Q13 News at 3 p.m. ahead of the World Series
Programming alert: How to rescan your TV to keep watching JOEtv with your antenna

Flood warnings in effect for 5 western Washington rivers

Posted 2:52 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, October 22, 2019
Data pix.

SEATTLE -- Flood warnings continue Tuesday for five rivers in western Washington after rainfall each day for a week.

As of 12 p.m., the National Weather Service said rain had ended but rivers were still flooding.

A flood warning continues for the following rivers and areas:

  • Skokomish River near Potlatch affecting Mason County
  • Snohomish River near Monroe affecting Snohomish County
  • Snohomish River at Snohomish affecting Snohomish County
  • Snoqualmie River near the Falls affecting King County
  • Snoqualmie River near Carnation affecting King County
  • Stillaguamish River at Arlington affecting Snohomish County
  • Skykomish River near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team was called to reports of cars stuck in the water Tuesday afternoon.

Remember TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.

Do not drive cars, vans or trucks through flooded areas. Officials say this is the cause of most flood-related deaths in Washington state.

Quick Links:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.