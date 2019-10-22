Flood warnings in effect for 5 western Washington rivers

SEATTLE -- Flood warnings continue Tuesday for five rivers in western Washington after rainfall each day for a week.
As of 12 p.m., the National Weather Service said rain had ended but rivers were still flooding.
A flood warning continues for the following rivers and areas:
- Skokomish River near Potlatch affecting Mason County
- Snohomish River near Monroe affecting Snohomish County
- Snohomish River at Snohomish affecting Snohomish County
- Snoqualmie River near the Falls affecting King County
- Snoqualmie River near Carnation affecting King County
- Stillaguamish River at Arlington affecting Snohomish County
- Skykomish River near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team was called to reports of cars stuck in the water Tuesday afternoon.
Remember TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.
Do not drive cars, vans or trucks through flooded areas. Officials say this is the cause of most flood-related deaths in Washington state.
