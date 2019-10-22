Flood warnings in effect for 5 western Washington rivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Flood warnings continue Tuesday for five rivers in western Washington after rainfall each day for a week.

As of 12 p.m., the National Weather Service said rain had ended but rivers were still flooding.

A flood warning continues for the following rivers and areas:

Skokomish River near Potlatch affecting Mason County

Snohomish River near Monroe affecting Snohomish County

Snohomish River at Snohomish affecting Snohomish County

Snoqualmie River near the Falls affecting King County

Snoqualmie River near Carnation affecting King County

Stillaguamish River at Arlington affecting Snohomish County

Skykomish River near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team was called to reports of cars stuck in the water Tuesday afternoon.

SAR is on scene of another driver who attempted to drive through a flooded roadway.... this is in the 10100 block of Old Snohomish Monroe Rd. Please stop 🛑 and turn around. Your vehicle will not make it through the water. pic.twitter.com/h8rv7juPQG — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) October 22, 2019

Remember TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.

Do not drive cars, vans or trucks through flooded areas. Officials say this is the cause of most flood-related deaths in Washington state.

Quick Links: