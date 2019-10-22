Watch a special edition of Q13 News at 3 p.m. ahead of the World Series
Flood warning issued for the Pilchuck River near Snohomish

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. -- A flood warning has been issued for the Pilchuck River near Snohomish until Tuesday evening.

The river is expected to crest around 11 a.m. At 18 feet, the river spills out of its banks, flooding homes and roads in low-lying areas from Granite Falls downstream through the Lake Stevens and Snohomish areas.

The includes areas around Sexton Road and Orchard Avenue in Snohomish.

The river is expected to reach flood stage about 9 a.m. Tuesday and crest at 18.8 feet.

It will fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon.

Other areas of western Washington under a flood warning include:
  • The Snoqualmie River Valley near Carnation and Snoqualmie Falls
  • The Tolt River near Carnation
  • The Skykomish River near Sultan, Gold Bar and Index
