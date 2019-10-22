Experience 11 different Washington wineries without leaving the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - We all like to drink it, but what really goes into making the “nectar of the Gods” we are all so fond of?

SODO Wine Works is a collective of 11 different winery tasting rooms, and each spot has its own unique vibe, taste and process. When it comes to wine, Washington has accumulated several noteworthy statistics, all provided by the Washington Wine Commission below:

2nd largest wine-producing state in the U.S.

59,000 acres of wine grapes.

Over 70 varieties, but the top five make up the majority of our industry (in order): Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Riesling, Merlot, Syrah.

Supports more than 26,000 jobs, generates $2.4 billion in revenue and more than $6.0 billion in total economic impact to the state of Washington.

14 AVAs and 7 under petition. Four are cross-border AVAs with Oregon or Idaho.

In the height of “crush," Washington’s winemaking season, we spent the morning learning the fine craft (and hard work!) that goes into it. Three of the wineries at SODO Wine Works also produce their wines on site, including Kerloo, Latta and Structure.

SODO Wine Works is hosting a Halloween event called "Trick or Taste" on Thursday, October 31 from 5-8 p.m. Wineries will offer 10% off for those who come in costumes. Detailed information can be found on their Facebook page.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email tips@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.