LUMMI ISLAND, Wash. -- The U.S. Coast guard continues to search for a man missing near Lummi Island.

The sister of 52-year-old Nick Saling said he didn't come back Sunday night after a sailing trip to Cypress Island. His 25-foot yellow sailboat was found northeast of the area.

Multiple crews are involved in the search.

If you have any information, contact the Coast Guard.