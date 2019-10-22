‘Emergency situation’ forces evacuation of Arlington High School
Watch a special edition of Q13 News at 3 p.m. ahead of the World Series
Programming alert: How to rescan your TV to keep watching JOEtv with your antenna

Ballot Breakdown: Referendum 88

Posted 12:53 PM, October 22, 2019, by

In November, Washington voters will decide whether to lift the state’s ban on affirmative action — allowing the state to consider factors such as race, gender, and sexual orientation in deciding public employment, education, or contracting opportunities.

A “YES” vote on Referendum 88 supports affirmative action practices.

A “NO” votes opposes such practices in Washington state.

April Sims with the “YES” on Ref-88 campaign and Brenda Milewski with the “NO” on Ref-88 campaign joined “The Divide with Brandi Kruse” to make their case to voters.

Data pix.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.