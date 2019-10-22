Ballot Breakdown: Referendum 88

In November, Washington voters will decide whether to lift the state’s ban on affirmative action — allowing the state to consider factors such as race, gender, and sexual orientation in deciding public employment, education, or contracting opportunities.

A “YES” vote on Referendum 88 supports affirmative action practices.

A “NO” votes opposes such practices in Washington state.

April Sims with the “YES” on Ref-88 campaign and Brenda Milewski with the “NO” on Ref-88 campaign joined “The Divide with Brandi Kruse” to make their case to voters.