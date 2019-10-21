Veteran in hospice gets to see his beloved dog one last time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A veteran living out his finals days was able to see his beloved dog one last time.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare shared the emotional story along with photos on their Facebook page.

John Vincent was admitted to the Hospice Center at the Raymond G. Murphy Veterans Affairs Medical Center last week. Since he has no family in the area, he had to surrender his dog Patch to the shelter.

“John Vincent may not have much time left,” said Amy Neal, a palliative care social worker and he had only one request. “Vincent wanted to see his dog one last time,” the shelter wrote in the post.

On Friday, the shelter’s director and team members made that happen and brought Patch in to see John.

“It was such a heart warming moment! They were so happy to see each other and to say their good byes. It was an honor to make this veterans final wish come true,” they concluded.

Patch is now back at the shelter and already has an interested adopter.