Suspects sought in takeover style armed robbery at SeaTac restaurant

SEATAC, Wash. -- Police are looking for two robbers who tied up several customers and workers at a local fast food restaurant.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, it happened about 9:15 p.m. Saturday at Bob's Burgers at 20054 International Blvd. in SeaTac.

The sheriff's office says two men - one of them armed with a gun - walked into the restaurant and stole money, jewelry and a car belonging to a customer. The robbers only stole from customers. They didn't steal from the register, detectives said.

Detectives didn't say how many people were tied up. No one was hurt.

The restaurant was closed Sunday when Q13 News stopped by.