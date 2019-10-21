Showers continue into Tuesday but sunny days are coming soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – The sloppy weather ends soon for some better days. Monday through Tuesday morning will be very wet and breezy.

Area rivers will be running high and fast so remember when you approach a flooded road, “turn around don’t drown.” Tuesday afternoon will be dry with some sunshine, enjoy!

Wednesday looks great with late October sun! Thursday will be a perfect Fall day with a high in the 60s.

Friday looks dry but Friday night there will be some passing showers with most of the action north of Seattle. Saturday morning has passing showers with most near the Foothills. Sunday should be dry!!