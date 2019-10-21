Major crash on I-5 snarling evening commute in South Sound
Programming alert: How to rescan your TV to keep watching JOEtv with your antenna

Showers continue into Tuesday but sunny days are coming soon

Posted 6:29 PM, October 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

SEATTLE – The sloppy weather ends soon for some better days. Monday through Tuesday morning will be very wet and breezy.

Area rivers will be running high and fast so remember when you approach a flooded road, “turn around don’t drown.” Tuesday afternoon will be dry with some sunshine, enjoy!

Quick Links:

Wednesday looks great with late October sun! Thursday will be a perfect Fall day with a high in the 60s.

Friday looks dry but Friday night there will be some passing showers with most of the action north of Seattle. Saturday morning has passing showers with most near the Foothills. Sunday should be dry!!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.