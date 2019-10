GRAHAM, Wash. — Authorities say they responded to a rather strange call Monday night in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a “GIANT pig” was found wandering along 224th Street E in Graham.

Officials said on Facebook that they were able to lure the animal off the road with some dog treats.

If the pig belongs to you, you can call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 253-798-4721.