LimeLight Pet Project: Meet Maslin!

SEATTLE - If you're looking to add a new member or two to your family, why not consider some goats?

Q13 is partnering with the Limelight Pet Project to help Maslin get adopted.

He's a four month old La Mancha packed full of personality.

"He likes to untie shoe laces, pull down zippers, he's a big kisser, he likes to give kisses, he's just very playful," Director of Puget Sound Goat Rescue Barbara Jamison said. "You just have to realize they're like a perpetual two year old; they're always in motion, always getting into things, curious and playful."

Maslin is a social butterfly and needs to go to a home where he will get lots of love and attention.

He also needs a family willing to adopt a companion for him, so he's never alone.

"They do need to always go in pairs, goats are very herd driven and people underestimate how sensitive they are," Jamison said. "They are sensitive to stress and should never be alone. It breaks our heart to see a goat alone in a pasture. Certain goats can make good companions with horses and ponies as well but overall the ideal is one of their own to cuddle with."

Volunteers say Maslan would best be suited for a home with older children, or an adult couple. His new home must have a quarter to a half-acre of well-fenced land so that he has plenty of space to play.

"We don't want them to go just to clear brush for someone," Jamison said. "They're pets, so we consider them pasture puppies."

To make Maslan a part of your family, head to pugetsoundgoatrescue.com and fill out an adoption application.

The rescue says it currently has more than 80 goats who are looking for their forever home.