FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- Police in Federal Way are looking for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven Sunday morning.

Police said two male suspects - one armed with a handgun - reportedly walked in to the store SW 312th Street at 1st Avenue, robbed the employee and fled on foot.

Police used a K9 to search for the suspects, but they didn't find them.

According to the Federal Way Mirror, the same 7-11 was robbed a week ago, also on a Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.