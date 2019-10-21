Cleanup in Shelton after EF-1 tornado causes damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON, Wash. -- Cleanup continues in Mason County after a tornado touched down near Shelton Friday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF-1 tornado touched down with winds between 90 and 100 mph. It lasted for about five minutes.

The tornado was small and quick, but it did cause some damage. Photos from the National Weather Service show that trees fell on two homes. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Here are some photographs from today's damage survey.

This is the second tornado to hit western Washington in the past two weeks. A small, EF-1 tornado also touched down the in Grand Mound area of Thurston County Oct. 4, but it didn't cause any damage.