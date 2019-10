Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian in North Seattle.

It happened along Aurora Avenue N at N 97th Street.

The Seattle Fire Department says that when officials arrived at the scene a woman was unconscious and had critical injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

Southbound Aurora Avenue is closed in the area, according to Seattle Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Detectives investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 9700 block of Aurora Ave N. Please find alternate routes through the area as traffic is closed SB. More information when it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 22, 2019