USO Northwest honors members of the armed forces in gala

Posted 11:19 PM, October 19, 2019, by

RENTON, WA - Saturday, about 600 people gathered to honor members of each of the armed forces at the USO Northwest Five-Star Gala.

The event happened at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton.

The USO Northwest honored SSG Alexander A. Miller, Soldier of the Year; CPL Brecken Hackler, Marine of the Year; MU1 Garrett Stephan, Sailor of the Year; SRA Carolene Herrel, Airman of the Year; OSI Carson Russell, Coast Guard Person of the Year; and SSG Jonathan Tinsley, National Guard Soldier of the Year.

“You don’t know who they are until you get to shake their hand tonight - and that’s what the USO tries to do because they don’t hear that enough,” said Donald Leingang Executive Director of USO Northwest.

