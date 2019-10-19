× Suspect arrested in Tacoma homicide investigation

TACOMA – Police arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation.

About 8:40 pm Friday night, officers were called out to check out a possible shooting in the 7400 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police say the responding officers found a man dead.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, it appears the death is connected to a domestic violence situation.

The victim and suspect are known to each other.

The department’s public information officer, Shelbie Boyd, says the suspect has been booked in the Pierce County jail.

Police will not release the identity of the victim until the Medical Examiner’s Office deems it appropriate.

This case is under investigation.