WSP: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by wrong-way driver on SR 520

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on a busy state highway Friday morning, according to state troopers.

Authorities said they started receiving 911 calls around 11:15 a.m. reporting a wrong-way driver in the eastbound lanes of SR 520 in Bellevue.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrols aid the wrong-way driver eventually hit a motorcyclist who died at the scene.

Johnson said the driver of the blue pickup truck is an elderly man who was cooperating with the investigation.

Here are two pictures of the wrong way truck in the 520 fatality collision. Driver was an elderly male. He is cooperating with the investigation. Troopers are still investigating cause of the collision. pic.twitter.com/1F1oUgTiGH — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 18, 2019

All eastbound lanes of SR 520 were closed for several hours but reopened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

No further details have been released.