University of Washington warns of poisonous ‘death cap’ mushrooms

Posted 10:51 AM, October 18, 2019

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The University of Washington has alerted students and staff to avoid eating potentially deadly mushrooms found on the Seattle campus.

University staff discovered the highly toxic ‘death cap’ mushrooms and sent a warning Wednesday.

Federal health officials say the death cap mushroom has caused the most mushroom-related deaths worldwide.

Officials say the mushrooms look like edible mushrooms but are extremely poisonous if consumed.

Health officials say the mushrooms are difficult to tell apart.

Officials say symptoms include nausea and stomach cramps that could result in liver failure, kidney failure or death. Symptoms could be delayed by six to 24 hours after consumption.

University staff says students and workers should report the mushrooms if found.

If you have questions about mushrooms and potential exposure, you can call the Washington Poison Center Helpline at 800-222-1222.

