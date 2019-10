Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Authorities say a teenage girl was hospitalized Friday evening after being hit by a car in West Seattle.

It happened at California Avenue SW near SW Dakota Street.

The Seattle Fire Department said the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

California Avenue was closed in the area after the crash but has since been reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated

SPD is now clearing the scene and both directions of California Ave are now open. — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) October 19, 2019