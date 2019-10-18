Susen Gorst: Drug-using depot found in purse of wanted forgery suspect

WANTED IN TOPPENISH —

A word of advice to bad guys: If you’re trying to pass a fake check, make sure the business you’re trying to scam doesn’t know the victim you’re pretending to be.

Toppenish Police say that’s how Susen Gorst got foiled in April.

The store worker she tried to cash a forged $794 check with was familiar with the victim and even knew what their real checks looked like.

Gorst got arrested and when officers searched her purse — it was like a drug users depot — with multiple drug kits, a ton of paraphernalia, syringes loaded with a substance believed to be heroin and a bag of white powder that tested to be cocaine. She also had more checks that didn’t belong to her.

Gorst got a break that would have kept her from getting charged, but she didn’t live up to her side of the bargain and is now wanted for forgery, possession of stolen property and possession of cocaine.

She’s 31 years old, 5’8”, weighs 170 pounds and has tattoos on her neck, back, left arm and right shoulder.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.