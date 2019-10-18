Ricardo Mariles-Zarate: Police say accused child molester gave young girl sexually transmitted disease

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Accused child molester, Ricardo Mariles-Zarate, is wanted after Kent Police say he infected a little girl with a sexually transmitted disease.

He’s on the run after King County prosecutors charged him with molesting the 7-year-old victim.

Detectives say health records show the victim had contracted herpes — an STD that detectives say Mariles-Zarate gave to her.

Prosecutors charged him with two counts of 1st Degree Child Molestation and now he’s wanted after never showing up to court.

“He knows that he has a felony warrant for his arrest and he’s made no attempt to turn himself in. Made no attempt to contact the detective whose been trying to find him and now we’re just trying to figure out where he’s at,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “He’s dangerous. He’s a danger to the public. We don’t know what he’s all capable of, but he’s committed two heinous crimes that we know of, so far. There’s probably more victims out there and we need to do our best to get him off the street as soon as possible. We want to catch this guy bad. We know that he’s out there. We know that he’s purposely avoiding capture and we just need somebody’s help to provide us that anonymous tip, so we can find him and put him behind bars where he belongs.”

Mariles-Zarate was convicted of Driving Under the Influence in 2008 and has a new DUI charge from earlier this year.

He’s 34 years old, 5’5” and weighs 150 pounds. Detectives say he’s an iron worker, but the union hasn’t seen him since April.

Detectives say he has a white 2005 Honda Civic 4-door, like the one below, with Washington state license plates BIH3557.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.