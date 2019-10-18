‘He wasn’t by himself:’ Good Samaritan, murder suspect’s neighbor talks about trying to save shooting victim’s life

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

The search is on for convicted felon, Bryce McFarland, who is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Burien Police say he was involved in a gun battle, in the middle of the street, in which one man was killed and another seriously wounded.

Now, for the first time, we’re hearing from his neighbor who tried to help the victim who died.

“First, I heard the shooting.” Lara Cain said she was getting ready to go to bed when she heard gunshots outside her apartment in Burien and then somebody yelling for help. “I stepped out and I didn’t hear anything.” She cautiously walked down her driveway and spotted someone on the phone to 911, a 28-year-old man down on the ground. Cain is a certified nursing assistant and says she could immediately tell his injuries were grave. “His breathing was very labored, his eyes were wide open. He was not responding to me at all.” She tried to comfort him until help arrived. “Said, ‘Hey buddy, hang in there.’”

King County Sheriff's detectives say the victim was part of a shootout following a dispute between two groups of men, including Bryce McFarland, who has a warrant for his arrest. “Him and a buddy of his got into an altercation with three other people,” described King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “During the altercation multiple subjects had guns and started shooting at each other. One person died at the scene. Our suspect's friend was shot in the neck and he ended up living and there were other people there, as well, who all fled from the scene,” said Sgt. Abbott.

Deputies say McFarland is a convicted felon, so he's wanted for Illegal Possession of a Firearm. He's also facing drug possession charges after detectives say they found a lockbox in his vehicle with meth and heroin

"We know he has a history and the concern is he might hurt someone else, so we need to get him behind bars before that happens,” said Sgt. Abbott.

Cain says McFarland worked as the maintenance man in their building and wasn't surprised to hear that deputies say he was involved in the shootout. "I don't know a lot of specifics about him, but he makes trouble. It's very cowardly. Not to think very much of somebody's life. But definitely, Bryce needs to be caught,” said Cain.

Though she couldn't help save the victim, Cain hopes it helps his family to know that he wasn't alone at the end. “I just want them to know that he was cared about for that moment that I was there and he wasn't by himself and that's why I went out there.

Bryce McFarland’s criminal history includes felony convictions for drugs and car prowl. He also has 18 misdemeanor convictions for multiple assaults and weapons crimes.

He’s 41 years old and known to hangout in Burien and Lynnwood.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Your tip to Crime Stoppers is always anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.