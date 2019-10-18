Crackdown continues on gym locker theft crime ring, three suspects still wanted say Everett Police

WANTED IN EVERETT —

The hunt is on for these three suspects wanted in a crackdown on a massive gym locker theft ring in the Puget Sound area.

A financial crimes detective with Everett Police says they are accused of stealing credit cards, ID’s, keys and even cars from people at fitness and recreation centers.

Seven suspects have already been arrested and with your help, the rest of the crew can be tracked down and brought to justice. “While these three suspects aren’t considered `armed and dangerous,’ they’re leaving a path of financial destruction behind them,” said Everett Police Ofc. Aaron Snell.

Detectives say Matthew Malouf, Taylor Pounds and Jessica Doughtery are all wanted for multiple counts of identity theft and forgery. “We think they might have moved around the Puget Sound, so we’re looking for any leads and tips that we can get,” said Ofc. Snell.

Detectives say their crime ring is responsible for thousands of dollars in fraud involving dozens of victims including Jesse Lowry. His wallet and ID were stolen from his locker while he worked out an Everett gym. “Your stomach turns a little bit,” said Lowry. The thieves immediately used his credit cards at nearby stores. “I couldn`t do anything, that`s what made me feel helpless,” added Lowry. That's probably how two of the other suspects, Makayla Olson and Jesslyn Guzman, felt as police closed in on their hideout last week in Lynnwood. Olson gave up outside the home, but Guzman and another wanted felon ran into the house. "We surrounded them. They went up into the attic and crashed through another unit, but didn't matter. We still caught them,” said Ofc. Snell.

Another suspect, Brianna Reynolds, dyed her hair red and took off to Las Vegas. She's in jail there on 15 different financial and property crimes

Now, Everett Police want to find the final three suspects. “Matt Maloof has five counts of identity theft, four counts of forgery and several other charges we're looking for him on. Taylor Pounds has 10 counts of identity theft, 10 counts of forgery and numerous other charges that were looking for her on,” described Ofc. Snell. She had promised to surrender, but turned out to be a liar. And, finally, there's 28-year-old Jessica Doughtery. Police say she was identified from a surveillance photo of her as she walked out of a store.

If you have any information that can help Everett Police sweep-up the last three suspects, you will remain anonymous when you submit a tip to Crime Stopper. Use the P3 Tips App that you can download for free on your cell phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).