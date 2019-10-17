Video shows British family creeping across U.S.-Canadian border into Lynden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDEN, Wash. -- Video released by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seems to contradict claims from a British family that they were unfairly detained after accidentally crossing into the U.S. from Canada.

The British family has been in custody in the U.S. for two weeks. Their lawyer claims that the family turned onto a dark road to avoid hitting an animal and entered Lynden, Washington, by mistake. They say they've been living in cold, filthy conditions since they've been detained.

But the video released by U.S. officials shows a car slowly and deliberately crossing a ditch, then driving along the border road in Lynden.

The family said they asked to go back to Canada and were denied, but U.S. border officials say Canada wouldn't take them back.

Two of the adults in the car that was detained have previously been denied entry into the United States. Also in the car were an infant and 2-year-old twins.

The family says they have been traumatized, but ICE maintains that they have not been living in unsanitary conditions.

They're being held at a detention center in Pennsylvania.