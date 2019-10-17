‘Serious’ and ‘willful’ safety violations led to deadly Seattle crane collapse

Tongue? No, dung. Ellen Tailor gets an authentic taste of Icelandic culture

Posted 12:26 PM, October 17, 2019, by

SEATTLE -- Q13 News This Morning features reporter Ellen Tailor got an authentic taste of Icelandic culture - and it may have been more than she bargained for.

Tongue, you say? No, dung.

Ellen was highlighting the Taste of Iceland Festival that's happening now in Seattle.

As it turns out, back in the olden days, Iceland didn't have enough wood to burn for cooking, so they turned to a mix of hay and sheep's dung to fuel the fire.

Using sheep dung for cooking has been a longstanding tradition ever since.

You really do learn something new every day.

