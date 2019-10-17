Tongue? No, dung. Ellen Tailor gets an authentic taste of Icelandic culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Q13 News This Morning features reporter Ellen Tailor got an authentic taste of Icelandic culture - and it may have been more than she bargained for.

Tongue, you say? No, dung.

Ellen was highlighting the Taste of Iceland Festival that's happening now in Seattle.

As it turns out, back in the olden days, Iceland didn't have enough wood to burn for cooking, so they turned to a mix of hay and sheep's dung to fuel the fire.

Using sheep dung for cooking has been a longstanding tradition ever since.

You really do learn something new every day.