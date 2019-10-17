Snow possible on the passes this weekend, rain continues into next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- As we gear up for the weekend, the next round of our rainy Fall pattern will continue with some breezy south winds too. Highs will land in the upper 50s, just slightly under the average of 59 for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the seasonal 40s.

We've got a High Surf Advisory for our Pacific Ocean beaches, you should definitely stay off the drift logs. It only takes a few inches of water to lift those up and they can crush you. Areas affected: La Push, Pacific Beach, and Ocean Shores. The advisory will expire tonight around 11 pm.

Active weather gives us these alerts for the weekend. #Q13Fox has you covered at 9pm on #JOEtv pic.twitter.com/JyQebY4P9i — Erin Mayovsky (@ErinMayovsky) October 18, 2019

Here is a breakdown of what's coming at us next week as our soggy pattern delivers rain every day through at least Tuesday:

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with few sun breaks. Expect showers throughout the day with breezy conditions. High 55. Low near 48.

SATURDAY: A decent amount of rain Saturday. Husky fans pack the ponchos! There's a chance of a few thunderstorms slipping into the mix too. Highs land in the mid-50s. Overnights in the mid-40s.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: A couple more rainmakers move into the area dropping a decent amount of showers. Highs upper-50s to near 60. Lows warm a little into the upper-40s to low-50s.

TUESDAY: Look for lingering showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs upper-50s. Lows near 47.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Only a slight chance of showers, otherwise we'll be partly sunny! Temps will sit near normal in the upper 50s. Overnights fall into the mid-40s.

Quick Links:

Snow levels are lowering this weekend and will impact travel at the passes Friday into Saturday. We've got a Winter Storm Watch for the north and Southern Washington Cascades. To the north, areas affected are Skagit and Whatcom Counties. To the south, the watch extends to Pierce County southward including areas around Mt. Rainier.

At this point, it looks like we'll be switching back to a drier pattern starting mid-week next week.