SEATTLE — Driver on the Street is a weekly segment in which Q13 News photojournalist Michael Driver showcases unique and inspiring things happening in our communities.

This week, he introduces us to 10-year-old Zoe Mirchandani, a “kid reporter” for the Scholastic Kids Press Corps.

Zoe spent a day in the Q13 studios to get a taste of what’s to come and to talk about her dreams of a career in journalism: