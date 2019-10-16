Washington mushroom-picker missing for days found on 75th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. -- An elderly woman who went missing while mushroom-picking Saturday afternoon was found days later - on her 75th birthday.

According to our sister station KOIN, Jung VanAtta had gone mushroom-picking with an 87-year-old friend, but got lost in the woods along the way.

Search and rescue crews found VanAtta Tuesday afternoon in the Woodard Creek Drainage after hearing faint cries for help.

She was weak and in a difficult area to reach because of thick vegetation. It took two-and-a-half hours to get her out.

"What a great birthday gift," her daughter Sue Wong told KOIN.

VanAtta was weak but stable and taken to a local hospital for treatment.