Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

Washington mushroom-picker missing for days found on 75th birthday

Posted 11:47 AM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04PM, October 16, 2019

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. -- An elderly woman who went missing while mushroom-picking Saturday afternoon was found  days later - on her 75th birthday.

According to our sister station KOIN,  Jung VanAtta had gone mushroom-picking with an 87-year-old friend, but got lost in the woods along the way.

Search and rescue crews found VanAtta Tuesday afternoon in the Woodard Creek Drainage after hearing faint cries for help.

She was weak and in a difficult area to reach because of thick vegetation. It took two-and-a-half hours to get her out.

"What a great birthday gift," her daughter Sue Wong told KOIN.

VanAtta was weak but stable and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.