This month, Las Vegas will let people pay for parking tickets with a food donation

If you get a parking ticket in Las Vegas over the next month, you will be able to pay off the fine with a food donation, the city council announced on Wednesday.

The program only applies to parking citations issued between October 16 and November 16. The city council unanimously voted in favor of the initiative to allow food donations to be accepted instead of the cash fine. The press release for the city says they are taking in the donations to help those in need during the holiday season.

This initiative only applies to non-public safety parking infractions and the non-perishable food items must be of equal or greater value to the ticket fine, according to the city. The donations must be completed within thirty days of the citation date, and the last date the city is accept donations is December 16.

All the food donations will be donated to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a nonprofit that provides assistance to low income and disabled senior citizens, the press release reads.

This isn’t the first time Las Vegas has announced a special program to waive cash fines for parking tickets. In July, the city accepted donations of school supplies in lieu of parking ticket fines. Las Vegas City Council has been running occasional programs to accept charitable donations in place of parking fines since 2016.