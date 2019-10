KENT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man died Tuesday night after he struck a curb and was ejected from his motorcycle, Kent Police said.

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to a crash in the 26300 block of Pacific Highway South. They found an unresponsive man and tried life-saving efforts, but he died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that he was driving northbound at a high rate of speed when he swerved, struck a curb and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing.