Strong winds cause power outages in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Strong winds in Whatcom County caused power outages and difficult driving conditions on Wednesday.

"I was coming in from Fairhaven today and the wind was blowing my car. I wasn't going in a straight line," said Henry Jones.

The Bellingham airport reported wind gusts of 46 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon.

Puget Sound Energy says strong winds caused a power outage in Blaine, just north of Bellingham. 506 customers were without power but it has since been restored.

Bellingham resident Daniel Keskey says he prepared for the winds by putting away patio furniture in the morning, but he didn't expect the winds to ruin his afternoon flying kites with his children.

"It was a little too windy for the kids to hold the kite, so they needed a little adult supervision, but even I was struggling," said Keskey.

Winds are expected to pick up once again Thursday with gusts of 30-35 mph. Out on the water, mariners can expect hazardous wave conditions so a Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday.