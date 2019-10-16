Silverio Velazquez-Tetlactle: Child rape suspect wanted by Aberdeen police

WANTED IN ABERDEEN, Wash. —

The Aberdeen Police Department is searching for wanted child rape suspect Silverio Velazquez-Tetlactle.

According to police, Velazquez-Tetlactle has a felony warrant out of Grays Harbor County Superior Court. He is wanted for rape of a child in the first degree, they said.

Velazquez-Tetlactle is 36 years old, 5′ 5″ tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-8765.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.