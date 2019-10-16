Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

Seattle’s NHL team releases initial club ticket prices

Posted 3:32 PM, October 16, 2019, by

SEATTLE -- Seattle's expansion NHL franchise released initial pricing for club seats with details on general ticket prices coming in 2020.

The team says club seats will each cost between $285 and $355 based on a 44-game season ticket package. The club seats will be on three-, five- or seven-year terms.

The team will have 2,600 club seats in its new arena. Fans who left deposits will begin selecting seats soon.

Aside from club seats, the team said 80% of the suites in the arena have already been sold.

The team says general seats will start at $50 per game and there will be some single-game tickets starting at $20.

Seattle's franchise is slated to begin play in the 2021-22 season.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.