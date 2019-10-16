Seattle’s NHL team releases initial club ticket prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle's expansion NHL franchise released initial pricing for club seats with details on general ticket prices coming in 2020.

The team says club seats will each cost between $285 and $355 based on a 44-game season ticket package. The club seats will be on three-, five- or seven-year terms.

The team will have 2,600 club seats in its new arena. Fans who left deposits will begin selecting seats soon.

Aside from club seats, the team said 80% of the suites in the arena have already been sold.

The team says general seats will start at $50 per game and there will be some single-game tickets starting at $20.

We’re really excited to begin the first phase of the seat selection process today for our club seat deposit holders!



Please be sure to check your inboxes for more details on next steps and what to expect moving forward → https://t.co/cm1LstVaCw pic.twitter.com/XDZRGcTL5R — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) October 16, 2019

Seattle's franchise is slated to begin play in the 2021-22 season.