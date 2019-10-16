Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

Prepare for soggy commute as rainy weather continues Thursday

Posted 6:00 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, October 16, 2019

SEATTLE – Round after round of rainy and breezy weather continues. Now through Thursday morning will be wet and breezy.

Thursday will have a few breaks from the rain, but more passing showers are in the forecast throughout the day.

Friday will be cooler with some sun breaks but that means we will get some isolated thunderstorms with some hail. Friday night gets cold enough for some snow on Stevens pass and a big shot of snow for the higher ski areas.

Saturday morning will be sloppy in the mountains and some strong passing showers for the lowlands. Saturday looks pretty dry for the Metro during the afternoon, enjoy! Sunday looks like more passing showers for the Seahawks victory!!

