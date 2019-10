SEATTLE — State Patrol says two vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning from objects that were thrown from a northbound I-5 overpass.

Trooper Rick Johnson says it happened in the area of I-90 about 5:30 a.m.

There were minor injuries reported.

Troopers have not found a suspect, Johnson said.

The objects that were thrown appeared to be large concrete or ceramic slates, based on a picture provided by Johnson.

These are pictures of two vehicles that were damaged from objects thrown from the overpass NB I-5 in the area of I-90 this morning around 5:30am. Thankfully only minor injuries. The suspect was not located by @wastatepatrol troopers or @SeattlePD . pic.twitter.com/tG6GiOA5mj — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 16, 2019