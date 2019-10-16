Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

How to rescan your TV to keep watching JOEtv with an antenna

Posted 8:38 AM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07AM, October 16, 2019

Several years ago Congress authorized the Federal Communications Commission to hold an auction to provide more channels for wireless broadband services. One of the channels affected is JOEtv.

If you receive JOEtv/KZJO-TV ch. 22 over the air with an antenna, the station will move to a new channel on Oct. 19th.

To continue receiving JOEtv's over-the-air signal with an antenna, select 'antenna' or 'air' (not 'cable'), then select 'scan' or 'autotune' and your TV will do the rest.

This change does not affect those who watch JOEtv through a cable or satellite provider.

Click here for more information from the FCC.

