Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

Democrats: President Trump calls Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ during Syria meeting

Posted 2:01 PM, October 16, 2019, by

(CNN) — Congressional Democratic leaders offered a remarkable readout of a meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying that the President called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “third-rate politician” in what they described as a “meltdown.”

“He was insulting, particularly to the speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters, describing the interaction. “This was not a dialogue, it was sort of a diatribe. A nasty diatribe, not focused on the facts.”

Pelosi added, “What we witnessed on the part of the President was a meltdown, sad to say.”

The Democratic leaders were at the White House for a meeting on Syria.

The meeting came shortly after the House overwhelmingly passed on a bipartisan vote a resolution opposing the Trump administration’s Syria troop withdrawal.

Pelosi said that she believes Trump was “very shaken up” by the vote.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, said there were “very offensive accusations being made by the President of the United States.”

“I have served with six Presidents. I have been in many, many, many meetings like this,” he said, “never have I seen a president treat so disrespectfully a co-equal branch of the government of the United States.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.