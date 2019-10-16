Democrats: President Trump calls Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’ during Syria meeting

(CNN) — Congressional Democratic leaders offered a remarkable readout of a meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying that the President called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “third-rate politician” in what they described as a “meltdown.”

“He was insulting, particularly to the speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters, describing the interaction. “This was not a dialogue, it was sort of a diatribe. A nasty diatribe, not focused on the facts.”

Pelosi added, “What we witnessed on the part of the President was a meltdown, sad to say.”

The Democratic leaders were at the White House for a meeting on Syria.

The meeting came shortly after the House overwhelmingly passed on a bipartisan vote a resolution opposing the Trump administration’s Syria troop withdrawal.

Pelosi said that she believes Trump was “very shaken up” by the vote.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, said there were “very offensive accusations being made by the President of the United States.”

“I have served with six Presidents. I have been in many, many, many meetings like this,” he said, “never have I seen a president treat so disrespectfully a co-equal branch of the government of the United States.”