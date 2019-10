PRESTON FALLS, Wash. — One person died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday morning near Preston.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, one driver died at the scene. A second person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Crews asked people to avoid the area of Preston Fall City Road and SE 68th St. during the investigation, which deputies said would last several hours.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.