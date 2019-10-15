Storm season is here: Rain, wind for next 7+ days in Pacific Northwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Mother Nature is here to let you know that fall -- and storm season -- is officially here.

Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce says Tuesday marks the beginning of the Pacific Northwest's transition to a much more active weather pattern.

A front currently offshore delivers rainy periods Tuesday as it sweeps in from north to south, west to east. For most of us, the day will just be cloudy with some pre-frontal showers. High temperatures should be just like yesterday, near the average high temp of 60. Tonight, there will be rainy periods at times and overnight lows settle into the seasonal 40s.

A series of weather fronts heading our way will keep us pretty soggy for the next week, so enjoy the last bits of dry weather we get on Tuesday.

The remnants of Typhoon Hagibis is in the Bering Sea, but some of the associated moisture will be heading our way. So expect soaking rain at times for a few hours, then we'll get some brief breaks in between.

The biggest problem will be urban flooding, where crews won't be able to keep up with leaves in storm drains. River flooding isn't too likely with this weather pattern.

While it won't rain all day -- every day will see some rain into the weekend and probably into the beginning of next week, too.

Snow levels stay well above the passes until the weekend -- and even then it looks like we won't see much more than Stevens Pass affected this coming weekend.