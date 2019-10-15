Seattle Dragons get quarterback Brandon Silvers in XFL draft

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Dragons have been assigned a quarterback to kick off the XFL draft Tuesday morning.
Here are the initial quarterback assignments for each of the XFL's eight teams:
● DALLAS RENEGADES: Landry Jones
● DC DEFENDERS: Cardale Jones
● HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS: Philip Walker
● LOS ANGELES WILDCATS: Luis Perez
● NEW YORK GUARDIANS: Matt McGloin
● ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS: Jordan Ta'amu
● SEATTLE DRAGONS: Brandon Silvers
● TAMPA BAY VIPERS: Aaron Murray
The Dragons get former Troy University quarterback Brandon Silvers. He was a four -year starter at Troy University, where he passed for 10,677 yards with a 64.4% completion rating and compiled 71 touchdowns with a passer rating of 135.8.
Silvers led the Trojans to their best record in school history (11-2, 7-1 Sun Belt). After spending time with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, he started three games for the AAF's Memphis Express last year (777 yards, 4 TDs) and signed with the New York Jets prior to training camp in 2019.
The XFL draft officially begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will end Wednesday afternoon. Each team will select 71 players in the two-day draft.