Seattle Dragons get quarterback Brandon Silvers in XFL draft

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Dragons have been assigned a quarterback to kick off the XFL draft Tuesday morning.

Here are the initial quarterback assignments for each of the XFL's eight teams:

● DALLAS RENEGADES: Landry Jones

● DC DEFENDERS: Cardale Jones

● HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS: Philip Walker

● LOS ANGELES WILDCATS: Luis Perez

● NEW YORK GUARDIANS: Matt McGloin

● ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS: Jordan Ta'amu

● SEATTLE DRAGONS: Brandon Silvers

● TAMPA BAY VIPERS: Aaron Murray

The Dragons get former Troy University quarterback Brandon Silvers. He was a four -year starter at Troy University, where he passed for 10,677 yards with a 64.4% completion rating and compiled 71 touchdowns with a passer rating of 135.8.

Silvers led the Trojans to their best record in school history (11-2, 7-1 Sun Belt). After spending time with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, he started three games for the AAF's Memphis Express last year (777 yards, 4 TDs) and signed with the New York Jets prior to training camp in 2019.

The XFL draft officially begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will end Wednesday afternoon. Each team will select 71 players in the two-day draft.