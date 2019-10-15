Search for suspect after store owner killed during Lakewood robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Police are trying to identify a suspect in a robbery attempt that turned deadly late Monday night.

According to Lakewood Police, around 10:04 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person not breathing at the McChord Mart located at 5105 Solberg Drive Southwest.

Officers arrived and found a woman bleeding with multiple wounds. She has been identified as the store owner, 59-year-old In Choe. She was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries.

Video surveillance shows the victim was stabbed multiple times during the robbery.

The suspect appears to be a black male in his 20s or 30s wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a dark hat under the hooded sweatshirt. The sweatshirt has a “Disobey” brand logo on the back.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information regarding this crime, call 911.