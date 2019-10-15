Rain, rain and more rain: Welcome to October in the PNW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - After six dry days in a row, we will get six rainy days in a row.

It won’t rain all day every day, but we will get some rain each day. It’ll be breezy too.

Tuesday starts out dry and most of the day will be pleasant. Tuesday night will be wet for most outside of the metro.

The metro will be wet for the Wednesday morning's commute. Most of Wednesday has passing showers with gusts around 30 mph.

Thursday looks wet and breezy with some sun breaks and isolated thunderstorms.

Friday will be cooler with more passing showers.

Saturday will have some sunshine but isolated thunderstorms or passing heavy squalls with some hail can’t be ruled out. Saturday will be cool enough to get snow at the ski resorts and even some snow on Stevens Pass.

Sunday looks wet and gusty again. Welcome to the middle of October.