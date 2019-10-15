Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

New video shows the moment someone set a Seattle nightclub on fire

Posted 11:31 AM, October 15, 2019, by

SEATTLE -- Surveillance video from outside a nightclub in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood shows the moment someone set fire to the club.

According to Seattle Police, firefighters and officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday to a fire at Trinity nightclub in the 100 block of Occidental Avenue South.

Two men walking by saw the flames and called 911. They also saw a man running from the scene.

No one was inside when the fire happened, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cost of the damage.

