Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

Mariner High School celebrates 50th anniversary

Posted 11:12 AM, October 15, 2019, by and

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Big school spirit surrounds Mariner High School’s 50th anniversary. And those who have been there since the beginning are sharing their stories of the school’s rich history.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.