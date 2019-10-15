Incoming storm poses flooding hazard as city infrastructures are pushed to the limit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's the time of year when the leaves change color in the Pacific Northwest. It's also the time of year for the rainy and windy season.

As our first fall storm of the season approaches Washington, it's important for residents to keep leaves and debris out of drains to prevent urban flooding. Seattle Public Utilities says there are more than 33,000 storm drains in Seattle.

Additional leaves are expected to fall as winds pick up Tuesday night and Wednesday. The strongest winds are expected on the coast, north interior, and north and central Puget Sound. Residents should prepare for downed tree branches and local power outages.

"With the first significant winds to roll through after summer, with any dead branches or weakened branches, once that win hits, branches can bend farther and can have contact with power lines," says Scott Thomsen with Seattle City Light.

Seattle City Light and Puget Sound Energy say crews keep trees trimmed around power lines all year long and they're ready for outages.