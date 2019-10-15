Everett wedding venue’s abrupt closure leaves brides-to-be scrambling for a replacement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Multiple couples are scrambling to find a new wedding location after an Everett venue closed up shop without any warning.

The Monte Cristo Ballroom on Wall Street went out of business Monday. The website was taken down and the phone number was changed.

Brides-to-be are in shock saying they're out thousands of dollars and many were forced to cancel their big day.

Leslie Preskitt planned to be married at the all-inclusive ballroom in less than a month, but now she's leaning on family and friends to help to make her dream day a reality.

"I think we're focusing more on damage control,” she said. “Friends and family are in scramble mode making a list. The venue was supplying so many things, and so we need a list of this and that, and we need everything - including a dress.”

Preskitt says she paid over $11,000 to the venue.

No word on if she'll ever see that money again.