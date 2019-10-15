Bursts of wind, rain start Tuesday and continue through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There will be periods of wind and rain through the weekend.

Now through Wednesday morning will be wet and breezy. It looks pretty wet for the morning commute, drive with care.

There will be a break midday Wednesday and but it looks wet and sloppy for the evening commute, plan on extra time while driving this week. It’ll be breezy Wednesday too, but the strongest gusts remain up near Whidbey Island and Bellingham with gusts there up around 35mph.



This is not a wind storm, but since it is the first of the season and all the leaves are on the trees they can act as sails especially on weakened branches from the summer so isolated power outages are possible as these fronts move through the region.

Thursday looks wet and gusty for all. There will also be some isolated thunderstorms with hail, too. Friday looks cool with passing squalls, sun breaks and even some rainbows.

Saturday will be the coolest day with highs only around 52 degrees. There will be passing storms with some sun breaks and the mountains get a big shot of snow above the passes. Sunday looks sloppy again.

On a good note, later next week looks nice.